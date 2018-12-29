You Can Ring In 2019 Twice But…

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 1: Fireworks explode in Times Square on New Year's Eve on January 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

How would you like to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice in one day? Private jet company PrivateFly is giving someone the chance to see it become 2019 in Sydney, Australia as well as Los Angeles, California.

You’ll see the fireworks at Sydney harbor, then board a plane at 2:00 am January 1st. The 19-hour flight goes back in time on the way to L.A. You’ll arrive in California by 10:30 pm on December 31st. Sounds like a bucket list thing to do?

Well, it will cost you $255,000. That doesn’t include the trip to get to Sydney.