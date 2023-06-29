KWHL KWHL Logo

You Can Stay The Night In The Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb

June 29, 2023 8:43AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

ep…it’s a life-size toy Barbie Dreamhouse that Ken has brought some Kenergy to with a little remodeling. And you can stay the night for FREE.

It’s got panoramic views of Malibu with 1 private bedroom and 1 bathroom. Guests will have to pay for travel to get there, and Airbnb is making a donation to Save the Children, which provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17 for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023. The “Barbie” movie opens July 21.

SEE THE LISTING HERE

Recently Played

Shout At The DevilMotley Crue
3:15pm
Send The Pain BelowChevelle
3:11pm
LithiumNirvana
3:07pm
Lowest In MeStaind
3:04pm
Voices In My HeadFalling In Reverse
3:00pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another ‘Lip Sync Battle’
2

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
3

Killswitch Engage At The Alaska State Fair!!!
4

Baby Left In Florida’s First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
5

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer