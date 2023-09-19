KWHL KWHL Logo

You Soon May Have To Pay To Use “X”

September 19, 2023 7:15AM AKDT
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced it's initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England. Twitter went public on the NYSE opening at USD 26 per share, valuing the company's worth at an estimated USD 18 billion. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

Elon Musk hinted that everyone may have to subscribe, aka pay, to use the X platform. He said, “[We’re] moving to a small monthly payment for use of the X system.” He made that remark yesterday during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that may be the only way to eliminate the problem of bots.

X’s current subscription program, X Blue (Twitter Blue), is priced starting at $8 per month and includes a blue check.

