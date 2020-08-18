      Weather Alert

Young, Galvin poised to set up rematch for US House seat

Aug 18, 2020 @ 10:03am

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young is Alaska’s sole representative in the U.S. House since 1973 and he faces token opposition in the Republican primary Tuesday as he tries to win a 25th term. On the Democratic side, nonpartisan candidate Alyse Galvin is seeking her second shot at unseating Young after losing by nine percentage points in 2018. Young faced two little-known challengers in the Tuesday’s Republican primary. T. “John” Nelson and Gerald Heikes. Galvin, a nonpartisan who was endorsed by the Democratic party, lost to Young in the 2018 general election. Galvin faces William “Bill” Hibler and Ray Sean Tugatuk in her primary on Tuesday.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.