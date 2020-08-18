Young, Galvin poised to set up rematch for US House seat
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young is Alaska’s sole representative in the U.S. House since 1973 and he faces token opposition in the Republican primary Tuesday as he tries to win a 25th term. On the Democratic side, nonpartisan candidate Alyse Galvin is seeking her second shot at unseating Young after losing by nine percentage points in 2018. Young faced two little-known challengers in the Tuesday’s Republican primary. T. “John” Nelson and Gerald Heikes. Galvin, a nonpartisan who was endorsed by the Democratic party, lost to Young in the 2018 general election. Galvin faces William “Bill” Hibler and Ray Sean Tugatuk in her primary on Tuesday.