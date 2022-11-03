KWHL KWHL Logo

Your Amazon Prime Music Library Is Getting A Big Boost

November 3, 2022 4:25AM AKDT
Share
Your Amazon Prime Music Library Is Getting A Big Boost

Amazon is now giving all Prime members access to 100 million songs without ads. Now that doesn’t come without a price…the annual Prime subscription is jumping from $199 to $139 per year.

Here’s the catch: you won’t be able to select individual songs. Instead, you will have to shuffle artists, albums and playlists. A separate option will allow members to download “All-Access” playlists for offline listening. This is all part of an effort to compete with Apple Music which upped its subscription fee to $10.99 a month from $9.99, and Spotify, which is also kicking around a price hike.

This YouTuber breaks it down…in his cool accent.

Recently Played

WalkPantera|
6:21am
ParanoidBlack Sabbath|
6:18am
Fire WomanThe Cult|
6:13am
Runnin With The DevilVan Halen|
6:10am
Hells BellsAc/dc|
6:04am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”
2

Doesn't Get Much More Cute Than This
3

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
4

Alaska governor candidate faces sexual harassment lawsuit
5

Dunleavy defends record in governor debate with Gara, Walker