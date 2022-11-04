KWHL Logo

YouTuber MrBeast Hands Out $10,000 Cash To Trick-Or-Treaters

November 4, 2022 6:00AM AKDT
If you have kids, you probably know who this guy is. YouTuber MrBeast was randomly handing out packets of $10,000 to trick-or-treaters Monday night.  He posted this TikTok video of one of the kids that tried to hand it back, probably just looking for the regular candy treat.  He also gave kids new iPhones, Apple AirPods, and a Playstation system.

Now if you have no idea who Mr. Beast is, he has 109 million subscribers and is known for giving away HUGE sums of money, houses and even an ISLAND to people in his videos. 

 

