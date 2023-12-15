YouTuber Uses Glitterbombs To Catch Car Thieves

YouTube star and former NASA engineer Mark Rober (28.8 million subscribers) is famous for creating amazing experiments and pranks, and now he’s dipping into crimefighting mode. He created the ultimate prank on people who break into cars: Cover them with glitter.

Rober set up “bait cars” with hidden cameras and backpacks filled with a device that shoots glitter and smells terrible. One motivator might be that his own car got broken into in San Francisco this year. So he teamed up with a San Francisco TV news station to help out.

Check out these results: in 8 months, 25 break-ins have been recorded. Most of these break-ins involved just one person. “Honestly, it felt like a lot of them could have been their first break-in almost, right? Like, they weren’t very good at it,” Rober said. Check out the conclusion to his series here: