Yukon mushers struggle to feed dogs after poor salmon runs

Sep 30, 2020 @ 9:21am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Owners of sled dogs in Alaska’s Yukon River region have had difficulty feeding the animals since the state halted subsistence fishing because of weak salmon runs. Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the low number of king and chum salmon in state waters compelled the Alaska Department of Fish & Game to stop fishermen from harvesting the main source of sled dog food. Musher Pat Moore says he keeps 20 dogs who need about 4,000 salmon. He and other mushers in the village of Tanana will soon have to make tough choices about the future of their dogs.

