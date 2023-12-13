Zac Efron Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
December 13, 2023 8:37AM AKST
Zac Efron was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame saying “never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be standing here today.” Efron mentioned Matthew Perry, his co-star in “17 Again”, and credits that movie for taking his career to the next level.
His buddy Miles Teller roasts him a bit in his heartfelt and funny speech!
The post Zac Efron Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.