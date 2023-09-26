KWHL KWHL Logo

Zendaya Giggles and Shoots Down Engagement Rumors

September 26, 2023 6:55AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Eagle-eyed Zendaya fans were quick to focus on one particular detail of a pic she posted on Instagram…a RING on THAT finger!  She saw what was up with engagement rumors flying and popped on her story giggling and saying, “I can’t post ANYTHING you GUYSSSSS…!  I posted it for my HAT.” She then went on to say “do you think THAT’S how I’d drop that news??”

She’s been dating Tom Holland for three years, so it’s natural her fans would pick up on that and freak out!

