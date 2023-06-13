KWHL KWHL Logo

Zendaya Turned Away From Italian Restaurant Due To Their Dress Code

June 13, 2023 6:36AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

This restaurant in Rome, Italy didn’t make an exception on their dress code requirement, even for Zendaya. She had a reservation at Terrazza Borromini, which requires a ‘smart casual’ style for guests. Zendaya was wearing a black tube top and oversized trousers, and that apparently didn’t fit their ‘smart casual’ dress code…so they were turned away.

They ended up eating at a nearby pizzeria. Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland was in NYC seen out with Formula 1 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

 

FULL STORY AND PICS HERE

