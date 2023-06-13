Zendaya Turned Away From Italian Restaurant Due To Their Dress Code

This restaurant in Rome, Italy didn’t make an exception on their dress code requirement, even for Zendaya. She had a reservation at Terrazza Borromini, which requires a ‘smart casual’ style for guests. Zendaya was wearing a black tube top and oversized trousers, and that apparently didn’t fit their ‘smart casual’ dress code…so they were turned away.

Zendaya looks stunning in Rome, Italy today. pic.twitter.com/fQzWPI66cd — Pop Hive (@thepophive) June 13, 2023

They ended up eating at a nearby pizzeria. Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland was in NYC seen out with Formula 1 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

FULL STORY AND PICS HERE