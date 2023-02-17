KWHL KWHL Logo

Zoo In Japan Goes Viral For Escaped Animal Drill

February 17, 2023 6:40AM AKST
What a wild day at work for this guy right??

There’s a pretty funny video from a Japanese zoo taken during a drill training staff on what to do if an animal escaped. They didn’t want to use a real animal, so a staff member dressed up in this cartoonish bear costume and led staff on this crazy chase while they were trying to capture him with nets. They actually had staff, police, firefighters and the city’s pest damage prevention team all chasing him. Once they caught him, they simulated shooting a tranquilizer gun and put the “bear” back in the enclosure. Click HERE for the video of the “bear”! 

This isn’t the first time they’ve done this…they’ve used a lion costume, leopard, and zebra in the past!

