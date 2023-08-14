KWHL KWHL Logo

Zuck Vs. Musk Probably Not Happening Now

August 14, 2023 7:06AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This whole idea had way more legs than anybody ever thought. But now Mark Zuckerberg is saying Elon Musk isn’t serious about fighting him in a cage match, so he says he’s moving on.

 

 

Zuck posted on Threads:  “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,”  “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

That’s two days after Musk said it would happened near Rome’s Colosseum and will be livestreamed on X and Threads. Zuck says none of that was confirmed.

 

