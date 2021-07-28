ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72
Solvesborg, Sweden. 7th, June 2019. The American rock band ZZ Top performs a live concert during the Swedish music festival Sweden Rock Festival 2019. Here bass player Dusty Hill is seen live on stage. (Photo by: Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill died Tuesday at age 72. His rep confirmed the musician’s death, but said a cause of death was currently unknown.
“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” wrote ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard and lead vocalist Billy Gibbons in a joint statement. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”
RIP Dusty!