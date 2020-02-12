Alaska boys who became lost in storm were chasing a fox
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Four Alaska boys who were caught outside in a winter storm before being rescued a day later became lost while chasing a fox. KYUK-AM reported the boys from the community of Nunam Iqua huddled together for more than 24 hours before they were found 18 miles south of the town. Seven-year-old Ethan Camille says he and 2-year-old Trey Camille, 8-year-old Frank Johnson and 14-year-old Chris Johnson were riding a snowmachine around town on Feb. 2 when they saw the fox. The fox bit Ethan’s hand twice and the boys eventually hunkered down in a small hole until they were located by searchers.