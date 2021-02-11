Anchorage Assembly rejects action over Nazi plate comments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly has voted to indefinitely postpone a resolution against one of its own members who was criticized for online comments about vehicle license plates that appeared to glorify Nazis. Anchorage Daily News reported the assembly voted unanimously Tuesday against the measure that would have publicly acknowledged Jamie Allard’s behavior as actions breaching the public trust. Allard says she denounces racism and did not violate the city’s city laws or ethics code. Several assembly members say the lack of a censure or discipline process in the city codes was their reason for voting to set aside the resolution.