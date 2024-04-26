KWHL KWHL Logo

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center

April 26, 2024 8:39AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Now this DOES have a happy ending, but a cat from Utah spent 6 days without food or water trapped in a box her humans accidentally shipped her in to the Amazon Returns Center in California. Carrie Clark says they looked all over for Galena their cat and even put up signs in the neighborhood. But one of Galena’s favorite hiding spots is cardboard boxes. 

She found her way into a big box with five pair of work boots that Clark packed up, dropped off, and returned to Amazon never knowing Galena snuck in. An Amazon employee named Brandy found her and immediately took her to a vet, got her food and water and found the microchip!

A few miracles were at play with the box being big and partially split open at one seam for air. The weather wasn’t too hot or cold, and Brandy actually rescues cats on the side so she knew what to do immediately.

Recently Played

Neon GraveDayseeker
2:24am
Runnin With The DevilVan Halen
2:20am
If It Doesnt HurtNothing More
2:17am
FaintLinkin Park
2:15am
Interstate Love SongStone Temple Pilots
2:11am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Air National Guard changes in Alaska could affect national security, civilian rescues, staffers say
2

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco
3

National Guard delays Alaska staffing changes that threatened national security, civilian rescues
4

Alaska judge finds correspondence school reimbursements unconstitutional
5

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’