KWHL KWHL Logo

Caitlin Clark Sign Major Deal With Nike Worth $28 Million

April 24, 2024 8:38AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After comparisons of WNBA rookie salaries compared to NBA rookie salaries enraged many, now comes word Caitlin Clark has a new stream of income.

She inked a $28 million deal with Nike in a historic eight-year deal includes a signature shoe. It’s the largest sponsorship deal for a female basketball player.

The WNBA is a $200 million business whereas the NBA is a $10 BILLION dollar business. Hopefully more people will watch and attend WNBA with the attention Clark as brought!

 

Recently Played

Leave A Light On (talk Away The Dark)Papa Roach
1:50pm
PeachesPresidents Of The United States
1:39pm
This Is The Way (ft. Dmx)Five Finger Death Punch
1:36pm
Sex And CandyMarcy Playground
1:33pm
NumbLinkin Park
1:30pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
2

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
3

Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate
4

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco
5

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’