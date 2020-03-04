      Weather Alert

Cruise ship turned away from Asia ports to dock in Juneau

Mar 4, 2020 @ 1:16pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A cruise ship that was turned away from ports in Asia because of fears of spreading the coronavirus is expected to arrive in Alaska. KTOO-FM reported the Westerdam is scheduled to dock in Juneau March 22 after being denied permission to enter five ports over concerns about the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19. Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt says he received confirmation from the Holland America Line that the ship was expected to depart the Philippines on its way to Juneau. Officials say one passenger tested positive for the virus but has since been cleared.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
News from KFQD
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier