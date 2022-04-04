      Weather Alert

Democratic, GOP Senate Bargainers Reach $10 Billion COVID Agreement

Apr 4, 2022 @ 3:24pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top Democratic and Republican Senate negotiators say they have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19.

But the measure has dropped all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says the deal will give the government “the tools we need” to continue battling the disease.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is trumpeting budget savings in the measure that he says mean it “will not cost the American people a single additional dollar.”

The deal is also drawing support from President Joe Biden.

