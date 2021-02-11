Man arrested as Alaska state ferry trip disrupted
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man in a pickup truck was arrested after the state transportation department says he sped past boarding lines to get onto a state-run ferry Wednesday. The Juneau Police Department says the man did not have a ticket and “made a comment about a bomb” when confronted by ferry employees. The police department says the comment was not a direct threat and the man did not say he had a bomb. But it says the comment created concern. Police say no firearms or explosives were found in the man’s vehicle, and no explosives were found on the ferry. An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment.