KWHL KWHL Logo

Taylor Swift’s Latest Lyrics Decoded!

April 19, 2024 6:39AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift is out today.  This is her 11th album.  Her guests are Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

 

Taylor also surprised fans by posting: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. “Tortured Poets Department” kind of feels like the Taylor Swift-est Taylor Swift record ever.

And it feels like she’s taking shots at more than just her exes, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy!

 

 

Recently Played

Keep AwayGodsmack
1:40am
EverlongFoo Fighters
1:36am
Supermans DeadOur Lady Peace
1:31am
SoberTool
1:26am
Even FlowPearl Jam
1:19am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
2

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
3

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules
4

Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate
5

WATCH: “Fly Me To The Moon” Trailer