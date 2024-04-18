KWHL KWHL Logo

Time Reveals “Most Influential People”

April 18, 2024 8:39AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Time magazine released its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, featuring individuals from various fields such as entertainment, politics, and sports. Dua Lipa graced a cover, and Patti Smith wrote about her praising Lipa’s boldness, playfulness, and advocacy for the oppressed.

21 Savage was recognized for his resilience and ability to defy constraints, according to Burna Boy. Kylie Minogue creates a safe and inclusive space, according to Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Other musicians getting a mention include Jack Antonoff, Fantasia Barrino, Leslie Odom Jr., and James McBride.

