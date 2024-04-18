KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Kelce Talks About Watching Coachella With Fans In The Pit

April 18, 2024 8:37AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

You would think when your girlfriend is Taylor Swift, you could enjoy Coachella from backstage or another VIP area. And that’s exactly what Jason Kelce asked on his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Travis Kelce. So why did he and Tay watch with the crowd in the pit?  Because he loves watching live music like a fan and see it from the crowd!

They had a blast and did get a special vantage point when Taylor’s collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff’s band took the stage. Awww Tay and Trav…just like us!

Recently Played

B.y.o.b.System Of A Down
9:11pm
What I GotSublime
9:08pm
FalloutSleep Theory
9:05pm
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
9:01pm
When Worlds CollidePowerman 5000
8:51pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
2

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
3

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
4

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules
5

Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate