Two tornadoes tear through Tennessee
Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area and 100 more east of the city as it killed at least 22 people. One twister damaged damaged a 10-mile stretch of Nashville early Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock. Another wiped out much of a subdivision in Putnam County, where the sheriff says more survivors could be trapped in the rubble of their homes. Damaged polling stations have been closed, forcing Super Tuesday voters to wait in long lines at other sites. President Donald Trump said he’d visit the area Friday.