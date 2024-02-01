16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd

Fur Rondy is EXCITED to keep Reindeer on 4th Avenue with the 16th Annual Running of the Reindeer this year! Racers have their choice of four different “herds” in a mad dash down the streets of Anchorage in an effort to outrun reindeer.

KWHL 106.5 Alaska’s Rock and Rondy are pleased to bring you the 16th Annual Running of the Reindeer! This internationally acclaimed event is a fundraiser for Toys for Tots. It’s a great way to help Alaskans. Participants come from across the globe to see if they can outrun the reindeer. Entertainment brought to you by Specialty Truck & Auto.