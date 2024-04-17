KWHL KWHL Logo

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’

April 17, 2024 8:28AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Turns out, that’s nothing new for Katy Perry during her time as a judge on American Idol! On Monday night’s episode, it almost happened again when her metallic top almost came off! She sank under the table and Luke Bryan tried to help, but it kind of made it worse LOL!  But she got it worked out!

She talked to Entertainment Tonight about her wardrobe mishaps over the 7 years she’s been on the show. She announced she is leaving after this season. No word yet on her replacement but if it were up to Katy, she would love to see Jelly Roll.

Recently Played

Here To StayKorn
3:47pm
S!ckThe Warning
3:44pm
AenimaTool
3:36pm
The RedChevelle
3:32pm
FuelMetallica
3:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
2

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
3

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
4

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
5

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules