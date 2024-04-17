KWHL KWHL Logo

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco

April 17, 2024 8:32AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Turns out you can find out just about anything at Costco….toilet paper, groceries, furniture and gold bars! In fact, Costco sells $200 MILLION in gold bars a MONTH. This became a thing last August, and so many people started snatching them up, they put a 5 per customer limit on purchasing them.

How much is a 1 ounce bar of gold?  About $2300 a bar! Why the rush for gold? It’s historically ” a hedge against inflation” according to financial experts.

Recently Played

Here To StayKorn
3:47pm
S!ckThe Warning
3:44pm
AenimaTool
3:36pm
The RedChevelle
3:32pm
FuelMetallica
3:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
2

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
3

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
4

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
5

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules