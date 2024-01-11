KWHL KWHL Logo

2 dead, 3 rescued after a boat overturns near a southeast Alaska community

January 11, 2024 12:42PM AKST
Share
kfqd logo

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say two people died and three others were rescued from the water after a boat overturned near the southeast Alaska city of Sitka. The U.S. Coast Guard says it responded Tuesday after being notified by local police that a boat had overturned. The Coast Guard says it received the notification around 4:50 p.m. and that it had rescued the three people from the water about an hour later. A search ensued for two missing people. The Coast Guard says those individuals were found dead in the boat’s cabin Wednesday after state and local authorities used an underwater drone as part of their effort to find them.

Recently Played

Its Been AwhileStaind
2:33pm
Runnin With The DevilVan Halen
2:25pm
A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
2:20pm
Im Only Happy When It RainsGarbage
2:16pm
The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin
2:12pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
2

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023
3

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
4

Why Rachel McAdams Wasn’t In The Walmart “Mean Girls” Commercials
5

Woman Uses Christmas Card To Find Love