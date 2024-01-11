2 dead, 3 rescued after a boat overturns near a southeast Alaska community

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say two people died and three others were rescued from the water after a boat overturned near the southeast Alaska city of Sitka. The U.S. Coast Guard says it responded Tuesday after being notified by local police that a boat had overturned. The Coast Guard says it received the notification around 4:50 p.m. and that it had rescued the three people from the water about an hour later. A search ensued for two missing people. The Coast Guard says those individuals were found dead in the boat’s cabin Wednesday after state and local authorities used an underwater drone as part of their effort to find them.