2021 Fall Cash Contest Rules

Oct 4, 2021 @ 12:00am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2021 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2021 CASH CONTEST.

https://bit.ly/FallCashContestRules2021 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/FallCashContestRules2021Spanish 

