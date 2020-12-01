4 dead in shooting spree include children, ages, 7 and 10
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say one person is in custody after four people were killed, including two children, in shootings at two separate locations in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley on Monday. One person, 18-year-old Cody Roehl, was shot and killed, with the suspect leaving a home near Wasilla in a white Jeep Patriot. Later, just before 4 a.m., police in nearby Palmer were alerted to a disturbance and shots fired at a home there. Responding officers found three people dead: 43-year-old Kimora Buster; 7-year-old Ellison Buster, and 10-year-old Sienna Buster. A suspect was later arrested. No name will be released until charges are filed. Troopers say all parties were related.