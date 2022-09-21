KWHL KWHL Logo

9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling

September 21, 2022 12:49PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.

The bear mauled the boy, leaving him with serious injuries. The adult, who troopers say suffered minor injuries, shot and killed the bear.

Both hunters were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Troopers say the two are related, but did not identify how. Troopers also did not immediately release their names or the boy’s current condition.

Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game personnel were expected back in the hay flats area Wednesday to continue the investigation.

