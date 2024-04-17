KWHL KWHL Logo

A Dad Learns An Octopus Is Not A Great Pet

April 17, 2024 7:05AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A dentist had the best of intentions when he got his son an octopus as a pet. Things QUICKLY spiraled out of control when they learned “Terrence” was actually a “Terri”…and pregnant with 50 babies!

Now they are desperately trying to rehome those 50 babies and rethinking their life choices!  Nine-year-old Cal Clifford has been fascinated by octopuses since he was 2 because he says “they’re the closest things to aliens”. His dad, Cameron, is a dentist in Oklahoma. They shared their story on social media, under the clever handle @doctoktopus and it got picked up by GMA.

 

@doctoktopus 😳 #octopus #marinebiology #shrimpdaddy #saltwateraquarium #fyp #cephalopod #petoctopus #octomom #biology #saltwatertank #mom ♬ original sound – Shoptopus

Terrence quickly outgrew his tank…then the electricals for the tank had a leak and caused their kitchen island to have to be ripped out from the damage! Then…the eggs started hatching!  Dad caught EVERY ONE OF THEM and now they are contained and ALL HAVE NAMES like Seayonce (like Beyonce), Jay-Sea, and Swim Shady (nod to Eminem) and Bill Nye the Octopi!   Dad had to catch them all and put them into separate containers in the bathroom because they would EAT EACH OTHER if in the same tank! Oh yeah… and this is the family’s FIRST PET.

 

@doctoktopus AN OCTOPOSSE #octopus #marinebiology #shrimpdaddy #saltwateraquarium #fyp #cephalopod #petoctopus #saltwatertank #saltwatertank #mom #crabcake #clambake #octomom #biology #carpetcleaners ♬ original sound – Shoptopus

Recently Played

Man In The BoxAlice In Chains
3:01pm
Life Is BeautifulSixx A.m.
2:49pm
Runaway TrainSoul Asylum
2:45pm
Its Been AwhileStaind
2:40pm
Blue On Black (cover)Five Finger Death Punch
2:36pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
2

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
3

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
4

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
5

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules