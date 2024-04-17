A Dad Learns An Octopus Is Not A Great Pet

A dentist had the best of intentions when he got his son an octopus as a pet. Things QUICKLY spiraled out of control when they learned “Terrence” was actually a “Terri”…and pregnant with 50 babies!

Now they are desperately trying to rehome those 50 babies and rethinking their life choices! Nine-year-old Cal Clifford has been fascinated by octopuses since he was 2 because he says “they’re the closest things to aliens”. His dad, Cameron, is a dentist in Oklahoma. They shared their story on social media, under the clever handle @doctoktopus and it got picked up by GMA.

Terrence quickly outgrew his tank…then the electricals for the tank had a leak and caused their kitchen island to have to be ripped out from the damage! Then…the eggs started hatching! Dad caught EVERY ONE OF THEM and now they are contained and ALL HAVE NAMES like Seayonce (like Beyonce), Jay-Sea, and Swim Shady (nod to Eminem) and Bill Nye the Octopi! Dad had to catch them all and put them into separate containers in the bathroom because they would EAT EACH OTHER if in the same tank! Oh yeah… and this is the family’s FIRST PET.