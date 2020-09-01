Alaska is the Second Hardest Working State in the Country
Business and Industry
A new studio from Wallethub has found something we already knew, Alaskans work hard and it turns out we work harder than just about every other state in the country.
Top 5:
- North Dakota
- Alaska
- Wyoming
- Texas
- Nebraska
Alaskans work longer, and spend more time volunteering than most states in The Union. Now get back out there Alaska. Time to lean, time to clean.
Bottom 5: Ohio, Michigan, Rhode Island, New Mexico, West Virginia