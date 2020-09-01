      Weather Alert

Alaska is the Second Hardest Working State in the Country

Sep 1, 2020 @ 2:09pm
Business and Industry

A new studio from Wallethub has found something we already knew, Alaskans work hard and it turns out we work harder than just about every other state in the country.

Top 5:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Alaska
  3. Wyoming
  4. Texas
  5. Nebraska

Alaskans work longer, and spend more time volunteering than most states in The Union. Now get back out there Alaska. Time to lean, time to clean.

Bottom 5: Ohio, Michigan, Rhode Island, New Mexico, West Virginia

 

 

