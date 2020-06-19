      Weather Alert

Alaska mine project developer proposes dividend program

Jun 18, 2020 @ 5:06pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A company that wants to build a copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in southwest Alaska says it plans to offer residents in the region a dividend. But critics pan the move as a stunt to try to win or show public support for the proposed Pebble Mine. The Pebble Limited Partnership says at least $3 million a year would be distributed once construction begins, with five people who sign up this summer picked to receive an annual $1,000 until construction. Pebble is seeking a major permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

