Alaska regulators vote to allow to-go sales of beer and wine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Alaska’s Alcohol Control Board has approved measures that would relax alcohol laws during the coronavirus pandemic to soften the financial impact on restaurants and bars. The Anchorage Daily News reported the board unanimously approved to-go sales of factory-sealed beer and wine from bars and restaurants licensed to sell the beverages with or without food. The board also voted to allow curbside pickup of products from liquor stores and other manufacturers, including breweries. Wednesday’s votes require approval by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.