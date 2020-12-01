Alaska Supreme Court chief justice plans to retire
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court plans to retire next year. The Alaska Court System made the announcement Monday. It says Chief Justice Joel Bolger said he gave early notice of his intent to retire June 30 to help ensure a smooth transition, given the time it can take to fill a judicial vacancy. Bolger has served on the court since 2013, and his three-year term as chief justice began in July 2018. He served at the District Court and Superior Court levels, as well as on the Court of Appeals before his appointment to the Supreme Court.