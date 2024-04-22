‘American Idol’ Alum And Christian Artist Mandisa Dies At 47

You first met Mandisa as a contestant on season 5 of “American Idol”, but she went on to forge a career as a popular Christian music artist. She released six Christian music and gospel albums, including her 2013 album, Overcomer, which won a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. According to social media posts on her accounts, she was found dead in her home Thursday, April 18. No cause of death or details are known at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandisa (@mandisaofficial)

Her team released a tribute on social media including lyrics from her song “You Wouldn’t Cry (Andrew’s Song)”, which she wrote for a friend who passed in 2017: “‘I’m already home You’ve got to lay it down ’cause Jesus holds me now — And I am not alone.”