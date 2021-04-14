      Weather Alert

Anchorage Assembly extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

Apr 14, 2021 @ 10:00am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly has extended into June a local COVID-19 emergency declaration. It is a shorter extension than Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson requested and some Assembly members indicated this latest extension, the city’s eighth, could be the last. The Anchorage Daily News reports the Assembly voted 6-4 Tuesday to extend the declaration, first enacted in March 2020, to June 11. Without the extension, emergency orders, including a mask mandate, would have expired. Quinn-Davidson had asked that the emergency declaration be extended into mid-July. The Assembly also called for regular reports from the mayor’s administration on efforts to transition from emergency operations to normal operations.

 

#Trending
Hearing to decide fate of Dakota Access pipeline permit
Dave Grohl Hooks Up With Mick Jagger For "Eazy Sleazy"
Amazon union organizers deflated as vote tilts against them
Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail
Rapper DMX Dead At 50