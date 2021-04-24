Anchorage mayor appoints city’s first Black police chief
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Police Department will have its first ever Black chief of police when Kenneth McCoy starts next Monday. McCoy replaces Justin Doll, who will be on leave until he officially retires over the summer. McCoy has served in the city’s police department for almost 30 years. He has worked in the patrol division, detective division and internal affairs division and has been the deputy chief for past four years. McCoy says his top priorities as acting police chief will be to increase trust and transparency within the community.