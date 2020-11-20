Anchorage mayor says no new COVID-19 mandates this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The acting mayor of Anchorage said there will be no new mandates related to the coronavirus this week, but left the door open for new orders if virus cases continue to rise. Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson says they are monitoring the situation and she urged residents to stay home, wear a mask and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday responsibly. The announcement comes as the city and state have experienced a substantial increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The state reported its highest number of current hospitalizations with 129 patients on Wednesday.