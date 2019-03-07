Anchorage police fatally shoot male prowler suspect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A suspected prowler was killed after he fired a shot at Anchorage police and officers returned fire.

Police Chief Justin Doll at a press conference said four officers confronted the suspect Thursday and all fired their weapons, hitting the suspect multiple times.

Police shortly after 2 a.m. took call of a vehicle prowler at 16th Avenue and Columbine Street. A witness told police he interrupted the suspect going through a car.

Doll says officers arrived within about two minutes, gave verbal commands to the suspect and fired after he did.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. His name was not immediately released.

Police recovered a handgun with a partially ejected shell. Doll says that’s clear evidence the gun had been fired.