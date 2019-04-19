Anchorage police lieutenant picked for Fairbanks chief job

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A lieutenant with the Anchorage Police Department has been picked to be police chief in Fairbanks.

Fairbank Mayor Jim Matherly recommended Lt. Nancy Reeder for the job.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports she accepted an employment offer but that she must pass a background check and be confirmed by the Fairbanks City Council.

Reeder was a sergeant in the Air Force for four years and a member of the Alaska Air National Guard for two years.

Reeder has been with the Anchorage Police Department since 1984. She was an officer, traffic sergeant and detective before being named a lieutenant.

Matherly says Fairbanks police are familiar with her through past work.

Reeder would replace Chief Eric Jewkes, a 25-year department veteran who will retire at the end of April.

