Anchorage school superintendent to keep resource officers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The superintendent of schools in Alaska’s largest city plans to maintain the program that puts police officers in public schools. Alaska Public Media reports that Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop during a district board meeting defended her decision to maintain the school resource officer program. Bishop sent an email to families explaining her decision in favor of the partnership between the district and the Anchorage Police Department. Bishop says she unaware of any complaints about the program and that Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll has not received any negative reports. Thirteen officers currently work in Anchorage schools.