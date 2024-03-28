KWHL KWHL Logo

Anne Hathaway Gets Emotional Rewatching “The Princess Diaries”

March 28, 2024 8:08AM AKDT
Anne Hathaway is on the cover of April’s issue of Vanity Fair and they took her on a walk down memory lane. She rewatched scenes from her classic works including ‘The Princess Diaries,’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘Les Misérables,’ and her newest film ‘The Idea Of You.’

The best part of watching with her is hearing some fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, like some improv that had to happen during Mia’s iconic makeover in ‘The Princess Diaries’.  And did she know at the time ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ would leave such a legacy?

Her new movie, ‘The Idea of You’ streams on Amazon Prime Video May 2.

