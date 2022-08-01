KWHL KWHL Logo

AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

August 1, 2022 1:48PM AKDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter. Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Recently Played

No ApologiesPapa Roach|
3:04pm
The Kids Arent AlrightOffspring|
3:00pm
EverlongFoo Fighters|
2:56pm
Hey YouDisturbed|
2:45pm
11:11Dinosaur Pile-up|
2:42pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video