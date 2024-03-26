KWHL KWHL Logo

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Has A Pacemaker

March 26, 2024 7:14AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

“The Terminator” has a pacemaker.

76-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed on his podcast that he underwent open-heart surgery to get a pacemaker. “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine,” he joked. “I got a pacemaker.”

It’s not his first rodeo when it comes to heart issues has he had valve replacement surgeries in 1997 and 2019. He was able to do a public appearance at an event a few days later and thanked his medical team for their care. He emphasized the importance of taking health seriously and encouraged listeners to follow their doctors’ advice.

