BREAKING: Griner Sentenced To Nine Years In Russian Prison

August 4, 2022 11:00AM AKDT
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges in Russia.

Griner was convicted in a Moscow courtroom on Thursday, nearly six months after she was arrested for possession of cannabis oil vape canisters in her luggage.

Griner’s attorneys claimed that she had brought the vapes by accident and had no criminal intent.  Griner told the courtroom “I never meant to break any laws here”.

This is a developing story.

