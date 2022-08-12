KWHL KWHL Logo
Brad
10:00am - 2:00pm

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Reacts After Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Arguing With Her Sons

August 12, 2022 4:07AM AKDT
Share

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is coming to Brit’s defense saying Kevin Federline might have broken the law when he released videos recorded without her knowledge.

Rosengart said Federline is trying to disparage her character by leaking videos of her allegedly arguing with her teenage sons.

“Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” “Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

So why would this be illegal? California is a two-party consent state and the videos were recorded without Britney knowing he was filming.

Federline’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment but Federline deleted the videos later Thursday from his Instagram.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Youth Of The NationP.o.d.|
12:44pm
When Worlds CollidePowerman 5000|
12:41pm
SoberBad Wolves|
12:38pm
Heaven KnowsThe Pretty Reckless|
12:34pm
DaylightShinedown|
12:24pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video