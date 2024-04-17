Charity Offers Free Shaves and Hair Cuts To Homeless On The Street

Joshua Masih founded a charity in California called Street Shaves that does just that…offers free haircuts and shaves to those living on the streets. He says he learned the power of a haircut, a shave and a heart-to-heart conversation and how it can restore dignity every weekend.

Masih isn’t a barber…but he has been cutting family and friend’s hair out of his garage. He was inspired by the Bible and wanting to serve others, so he started by just walking the streets of his hometown with haircutting supplies a friend had paid for. Now two years in, he’s got a team to help.

Children who are experiencing homelessness with their families have also benefited from Street Shaves. Street Shaves motto is, “Serving those in need, one haircut at a time.”